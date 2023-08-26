Weight Loss: 12 Indian Foods to Boost Metabolism
Certain foods like eggs, flaxseed, lentils, and chilli peppers include nutrients that speed up the body's metabolic processes.
One of the finest foods for accelerating metabolism is high in protein, like an egg.
According to research, consuming 4 cups of green tea can dramatically lower systolic blood pressure, body weight, and body mass index (BMI).
Cinnamon may have a positive impact on blood sugar levels and insulin sensitivity, which directly influences metabolism.
Adding ginger to meals may raise body warmth and metabolism while decreasing hunger.
Black pepper contains piperine, a compound which boosts metabolism and improves nutritional absorption.
Turmeric has an active compound called curcumin, which has the potential to increase metabolic rate.
Flaxseeds are seeds that are rich in protein and minerals. They are sometimes referred to as functional foods since they are used for their therapeutic properties.
Spicy foods using fresh or dried chilli peppers might boost metabolism and make you feel satisfied.
Considering how high in protein lentils are, they may also speed your metabolism. They also include a lot of fibre, which feeds the healthy bacteria in the stomach.
Due to the presence of glucoraphanin, the popular green veggie broccoli may aid metabolism.
