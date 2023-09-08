Weight Loss: 20-Minute Workout to Burn Belly Fat
08 Sep, 2023
Jigyasa Sahay
Burning the stubborn belly fat can be tough. But regular exercises combined with diet and healthy lifestyle can help to boost the process.
Doing cardio and other workout everyday can help to boost metabolism and burn calories faster. Here are few exercises to try at home everyday
Jumping Jacks: It is a full body workout that work up the abdomen region, hands, legs
Mountain Climbers: It is agreat exrecise to burn fat and build your core muscles too. Doing regular mountain climbers is not just good for weight loss builds abs as well.
Burpees: It is an excellent exercise to burn fat fast. It will increase metabolism and is a great full-body workout.
Skipping Rope: It increases heart rate, build calves, strengthens muscles. Few minutes of jumping rope can help burn calories quickly.
Glute Bridges: It is another effective exercise that thrust the abdomen muscles and helps to lower belly fat quickly when don on a regular basis.
Leg Raise: It involves contraction and relaxation of abdominal muscles as well. This further is good for burning that stubborn belly fat
Lunges target the abdominal muscles and helps to burn belly fat
Planks: It puts stress on the abdominal region, build core and burns calories to reduce fat.
Squats: It helps to reduce thigh fat, burn calories and is a good leg exercise.
Crunches: It helps to strengthen the core muscles.
