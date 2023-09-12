Weight Loss: 30 Minute Workout to Boost Your Stamina
Squats put a lot of muscles to work. It helps in strengthening the tissues and ligaments in your body.
Wall situps effectively strengthens your lower body and helps in toning thighs and buttocks.
Chair dips are a perfect sitting exercise that helps in shedding lower body fat as well as boost stamina.
Side plank also known as obliques, help in strengthening lower and side abdominal muscles. It also helps boost energy.
Mountain climbers is an exercise routine that targets most of the body’s muscles, including the quads, biceps, triceps and the abdominal area.
Push-up is a simple exercise that focuses on strengthening your upper body and core.
Lunges help in strengthening your back, hips, hamstrings, quads, abs and glutes
Cycling is the best aerobic activity to boost stamina and strength of the overall body.
