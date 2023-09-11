Weight Loss: 5 Best Japanese Exercises to Reduce Belly Fat
Following strict diets to performing hardcore workouts, losing weight remains forever goal for most of us. When it comes to fitness, Japanese people are known for being strict about their diet and healthy routine.
Today, we will share with you easy-to-perform Japanese exercises that are best for reducing belly fat and achieving a toned body.
Rollups are the best exercise to strengthen the core, enhance flexibility and improve stability.
Towel swings strengthen your core muscles and target your belly fat.
Lunges Toe Touch exercise targets your core muscles and increases flexibility of your hip points.
Ball Twist is the most effective Japanese exercise in building strength, improving coordination and enhancing flexibility.
Reverse crunches will help reduce stubborn belly fat and help you achieve those six-pack abs,
Find Out More
Thanks For Reading!
Next: 10 Side Effects of Drinking Too Much Coffee