Dancing is the most fun aerobic exercise. It helps in reducing weight, building muscles and enhancing strength as well.
Walking is an easy aerobic exercise to reduce overall body fat. It is the most convenient option and doing it everyday for 30 minutes can help burn around 140 calories.
Swimming is an exciting aerobic sport that can burn 510 calories for an average person weighing around 60 to 70 kilos.
An hour of running can burn down 590 calories in a day.
Playing basketball is a fun aerobic activity. If you play for 30 minutes, it can help shed 220 calories and if play for an hour, you can shed around 400 calories.
Stretching is an exciting activity that helps in losing weight, relaxing muscle and joint pains
Cycling is a popular aerobic exercise best suited for weight loss, Cycling for 30 minutes daily, can burn approximately 295 calories for a person weighing around 154 pounds.
Weight lifting is a combination of aerobic and strength training. This exercise reduces fat by burning 110 calories in 30 minute long set.
