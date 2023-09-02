Weight Loss: 7 Best Chair Exercises to Shed Body Fat
Seated leg races help in toning legs as well as target belly fat
Tummy twists target your abdominal muscles and boost balance and flexibility.
Seated squats target your quads, hamstrings and glutes while also improving your balance and strength.
Incline pushups help build stronger muscles and reduces extra body fat
Seated press-ups help in building shoulder strength as well as reducing extra muscle fat.
Arm circle exercise helps lose extra shoulder and muscle fat. It is a great exercise for beginners and can significantly improve your posture.
Seated lean back helps reduce extra body fat and strengthen lower back muscles
