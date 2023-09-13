Weight Loss: 7 Best Drinks to Boost Slow Metabolism
Apple cider vinegar contains an ingredient called acetic acid, which can prevent a person from gaining body fat. You can miss two spoons of organic, apple cider vinegar with 16 ounces of water, and a little raw honey to sweeten it up.
Green tea contains a high concentration of antioxidants that help in fat-burning and slowly boosting metabolism.
Lemon water offers tons of benefits including better digestion, weight loss, healthy metabolism and diabetes control.
Fresh vegetable juices with spinach, broccoli and other green vegetables are the best way to detoxify your body and speed up metabolism.
Staying hydrated is extremely important. Drinking a glass of water before every meal will keep you full and result in fewer calories.
Coffee can reduce energy intake and boost metabolism, which may help you lose weight.
Ginger tea decreases appetite which results in low calories and weight loss
