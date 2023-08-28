Weight Loss: 7 Best Exercises When You Are on Periods
Walking is the most effective and convenient form of exercise that can be done during periods.
Pushups are a compound bodyweight exercise that focuses on the chest muscles and strengthens your entire core.
If you are not feeling energetic, Squats are best exercises to do during periods.
Seated Dumbbell Shoulder Press is a perfect upper body exercise to add to your week during your period.
Running during your period may actually relieve discomfort and increase blood circulation.
Romanian deadlift can be done during periods. But make sure to do it on 3 or 4th day of your periods when the blood flow is not heavy.
