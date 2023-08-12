Weight Loss: 7 Best Floor Exercises to Melt Belly Fat
Burpees is a full-body high-intensity workout for fat burning and toning of muscles.
Pushups can help you have toned abs and stronger lower back
Rusian twist basically works on your glutes, lower back, traps and belly
Mountain Climbers helps reduce belly fat and increase the upper body strength
Side plank strengthens your core as well as improve the balance of your body.
Reverse cruch reduces your belly fat and tones up your muscles.
The bicycle crunch exercise engages your obliques and rectus abdominis
Find Out More
Thanks For Reading!
Next: Khushi Kapoor Oozes Oomph in Chic Corset & Pants