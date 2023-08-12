Weight Loss: 7 Best Floor Exercises to Melt Belly Fat

12 Aug, 2023

Onam Gupta

Burpees is a full-body high-intensity workout for fat burning and toning of muscles.

Pushups can help you have toned abs and stronger lower back

Rusian twist basically works on your glutes, lower back, traps and belly

Mountain Climbers helps reduce belly fat and increase the upper body strength

Side plank strengthens your core as well as improve the balance of your body.

Reverse cruch reduces your belly fat and tones up your muscles.

The bicycle crunch exercise engages your obliques and rectus abdominis

