Weight Loss: 7 Best Food Items to Boost Stamina
Eggs contain all nine essential amino acids, making them the right pick for fighting fatigue.
Whole wheat contains carbs that release energy slowly into the blood, providing a steady supply of energy throughout the day.
Bananas release dopamine, the feel-good hormone, which helps combat exhaustion.
Green leafy vegetables are packed with iron and fibre that helps boost energy levels in the body
To boost your immunity and energy levels, increase your intake of Vitamin C-rich citrus fruits.
Almonds are nutrient-dense nuts that are excellent for boosting metabolism, thereby improving stamina.
Fish is packed with proteins and vitamin D, making it a great food for improving stamina.
