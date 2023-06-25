Weight loss tips: 7 Best Outdoor Exercises For Beginners
Walking lunges build strength in your calves, glutes, and hip flexors, as well as improve mobility and functional performance.
Bench dips can strengthen muscles in your triceps, chest, and shoulders.
Bench jumps are a strength and cardiovascular exercise that works your legs, glutes, hip flexors, and core.
Push-ups are a classic and very effective bodyweight movement for weight loss
Squats are a functional exercise that can boost your calorie burn, help prevent injuries and improve your balance and posture.
Front lunge to kick exercise adds a cardiovascular element that builds strength and stability through core while targeting your legs, glutes and calves
