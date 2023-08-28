Fenugreek or methi has been known to help lose weight efficiently. It supports digestion, which is key in shedding kilos
Guggul contains a plant sterol known as guggulsterone that is said to promote weight loss by stimulating the body's metabolism.
Vijaysar is an effective Ayurvedic herb that ensures a healthy digestive system and reduces stubborn belly fat.
Triphala helps eliminate toxins from the body and rejuvenates the digestive system.
Ajwain or carom seeds help speed up body metabolism and promote weight loss
Dalchini or cinnamon helps in stimulating body's metabolism, which further helps in shedding extra kilos
Kalonji has wide range of uses and one of such is weight loss and controlling obesity.
