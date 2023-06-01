The movements created around the double chin area help to reduce the fat accumulated around the area.
Tilt your head back and look at the ceiling. Stretch your chin as you stare at the roof and hold for 5-10 seconds.
Take your tongue out and take it back, then move it up and down. Repeat the process multiple times.
Chewing gums keeps your face in continuous motion and helps to reduce the extra fat.
Open your mouth wide and flare your nostrils. Hold this position for about 10-12 seconds, and then release.
Try pouting, not just for your mandatory selfie session but also to get rid of that fat. Suck your cheeks and hold them for 20-25 seconds.
Keep your face forward and try to move the lower jaw forward and backwards as you simultaneously raise your chin.
While exercise plays a crucial role, it is equally essential to eat healthy, stay hydrated and be consistent.
