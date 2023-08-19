Weight Loss: 7 Breads to Add in Your Diet to Shed Fat
19 Aug, 2023
Jigyasa Sahay
Breads are a staple for many. It is one of the go-to foods and just goes with anything.
Breads often do not make the cut for a weight loss diet. But there are certain varieties that are nutritious enough to cut the deal.
Breads are one of the easiest foods to make. Jam, butter or any other spread is all one needs
Some of the varieties are loaded with nutrients and minerals that also promote weight loss.
Sprouted Whole-Grain Bread: Made sprouted grains, it is rich in fiber and help to manage weight.
Whole Grain Bread: This variety is packed with nutrients and bran that makes up for a healthy bread option.
Sourdough Bread: It is made by fermentation and lower phytates that reduces absorption of minerals. It is also good for digestion and promotes weight loss.
Oats Bread: Oats are healthy food option and oats bread have fiber, magnesium that makes for a healthy snack.
Flax Seed Bread: It has several benefits and is rich in fiber, potassium and omega 3 fatty acid.
Rye Bread: Another healthier bread, it aids in weight loss and is also low in calorie content.
Brown Bread: It is a low-calorie bread variety that is often considered as an healthier option.
