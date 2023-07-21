Weight Loss: 7 Home Exercises To Reduce Thigh Fat

21 Jul, 2023

Onam Gupta

Squats are effective for toning your thighs and strengthening muscles of the lower part of the body

Lunges are effective to reduce thigh fat and can help activate your hamstring, hip flexor, abductor and gluteus muscles.

Side lunges target your side butts and responsible for intricately training your hamstrings

Jumping Jacks is a fun exercise to reduce fat in the thighs. It is considered a full-body workout exercise and releases stress as well.

Side-lying adduction is one of the effective exercises to reduce thigh fat and tone inner thigh muscles

Air cycling is an effective exercise to tone thighs and strengthens lower body muscles

Performing burpees help reduce thigh fat and maintain overall body weight

