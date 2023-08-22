Weight Loss: 7 Home Exercises to Shed Arm Fat
Weight Lifting is a time-tested exercise to reduce arm fat and have toned arms.
Chair Dips is an effective fat reduce exercise that not tones the arms, but also the back muscles.
One arm tricep dips is an effective exercise to lose arm fat that primarily focuses on the triceps-the back portion of the arms where most of the fat get deposited.
Pushup is an amazing exercise to tone arms, enhancing balance and stability
Single Arm Lateral Raise is a power-packed arm toning exercise that helps to lose arm fat and strengthen core muscles.
Arm circles are another classic exercise for arms that is included in most exercise regimes to tone and shape flabby arms.
Half Moon Rotation exercise helps lose arm fat and tone arm muscles effectively.
