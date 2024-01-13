Weight Loss: 7 Lazy-Girl Hacks to Lose Winter Fat
Slow down and pay attention to what you are eating.
Make healthier food substitutions, such as using whole grains instead of refined grains
Drinking water before meals can help control your appetite
Aim for 7-9 hours of sleep each night to support weight loss
Binge on healthy fruits and vegetables to maintain a avoid weight gain in winter
Incorporate herbal teas into your winter weight-loss diet for effective results
Do indoor workout like yoga or brisk walking to promote weight loss
