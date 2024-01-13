Weight Loss: 7 Lazy-Girl Hacks to Lose Winter Fat

13 Jan, 2024

Onam Gupta

Slow down and pay attention to what you are eating.

Make healthier food substitutions, such as using whole grains instead of refined grains

Drinking water before meals can help control your appetite

Aim for 7-9 hours of sleep each night to support weight loss

Binge on healthy fruits and vegetables to maintain a avoid weight gain in winter

Incorporate herbal teas into your winter weight-loss diet for effective results

Do indoor workout like yoga or brisk walking to promote weight loss

