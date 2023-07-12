Weight Loss: 7 Low-Calorie Cheat Meals To Treat Your Day

12 Jul, 2023

Onam Gupta

Instead of going for potato chips, consider having baked kale or ragi chips

Swap regular potato fries with sweet potato or zucchini fries.

If you are a sweet tooth, always prefer eating dark chocolate as these are high in nutrients and low in calories

If you're indulging in a cheat meal, you can opt for a healthier substitute to ice cream, that is frozen Greek yoghurt

You can replace regular cakes and pastries with banana bread or gingerbread as it is made using whole wheat flour and is comparatively low in fat and calorie content

Rather than a normal chaat, You can prepare a chaat using Kabuli chana (chickpeas), which is not only protein-packed but equally delicious as well.

When you are on a restricted diet regime, skip calorie-loaded cookies and opt for ragi cookies instead

Thanks For Reading!

Next: 7 Different Names Of Panipuri Across India

 Find Out More