Weight Loss: 7 Low-Calorie Cheat Meals To Treat Your Day
Instead of going for potato chips, consider having baked kale or ragi chips
Swap regular potato fries with sweet potato or zucchini fries.
If you are a sweet tooth, always prefer eating dark chocolate as these are high in nutrients and low in calories
If you're indulging in a cheat meal, you can opt for a healthier substitute to ice cream, that is frozen Greek yoghurt
You can replace regular cakes and pastries with banana bread or gingerbread as it is made using whole wheat flour and is comparatively low in fat and calorie content
Rather than a normal chaat, You can prepare a chaat using Kabuli chana (chickpeas), which is not only protein-packed but equally delicious as well.
When you are on a restricted diet regime, skip calorie-loaded cookies and opt for ragi cookies instead
