Weight Loss: 7 Night Time Habits to Shed Extra Fat

01 Aug, 2023

India.com Lifestyle Staff

Discipline is important for weight loss to be successful

Here are some before bed habits to follow for weight loss

Have a routine and keep evenings busy so that it reduces night time hunger pangs

Sleep on time, maybe meditate a little and ease out the day's stress for a restful night.

Stop unnecessary device activity just before bed

Snacking post dinner will not help with weight loss and only add on to those calories

Understand sleep importance and have a proper sleep-wake cycle.

Have portioned night meals and do not eat a heavy dinner

