Weight Loss: 7 Post-Workout Drinks to Keep You Energised

15 Sep, 2023

Onam Gupta

Watermelon juice is one of the best post-workout drinks for weight loss. The antioxidants in the fruit help in fat-burning and keep you energised after an intense workout.

Lauki juice: The natural sugars present in lauki restore glycogen levels in the body and replace carbohydrates lost during workouts.

Orange juice: Oranges are high in potassium which helps restore electrolytes and maintain fluid balance in the body.

Beetroot juice: Despite being effective for skin, beetroot also helps boost stamina during workouts.

Cold Water: It is an excellent post-workout drink as it lowers the body temperature when it increases during workout.

Pineapple juice: Not many people know that pineapple juice is one of the best post workout drinks. It is a powerhouse of nutrients that helps boost energy and keep you energised before or after a workout.

Milk: Milk is considered an effective post-exercise rehydration drink. It is high in proteins that help build muscles post-recovery.

