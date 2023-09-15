Weight Loss: 7 Post-Workout Drinks to Keep You Energised
Watermelon juice is one of the best post-workout drinks for weight loss. The antioxidants in the fruit help in fat-burning and keep you energised after an intense workout.
Lauki juice: The natural sugars present in lauki restore glycogen levels in the body and replace carbohydrates lost during workouts.
Orange juice: Oranges are high in potassium which helps restore electrolytes and maintain fluid balance in the body.
Beetroot juice: Despite being effective for skin, beetroot also helps boost stamina during workouts.
Cold Water: It is an excellent post-workout drink as it lowers the body temperature when it increases during workout.
Pineapple juice: Not many people know that pineapple juice is one of the best post workout drinks. It is a powerhouse of nutrients that helps boost energy and keep you energised before or after a workout.
Milk: Milk is considered an effective post-exercise rehydration drink. It is high in proteins that help build muscles post-recovery.
