Weight Loss: 7 Probiotic Food to Burn Calories
29 Aug, 2023
Jigyasa Sahay
Weight loss diet comprises of several foods, spices and drinks. While we add lots of salads and fruits, probiotic food is also good for weight loss.
From curd to kefir, here are few probiotics food that one can add in their weight loss diet.
Kefir: This is a fermented dairy product that is slightly sour and is good for digestion.
Yogurt: It is one of the best probiotics food to help with weight loss. It boosts metabolism, digestion and is low in calories too
Kombucha: This is an effervescent fermented black tea that is good for weight loss, gut health and also helps with detox process.
Buttermilk: This is a refeshing fermented drink that is one of the best drinks to enjoy for weight loss.
Cheese: Paired with exercises and proper weight loss diet, cheese can actually be help in shedding kilos. It is rich in protein and is good for losing weight.
Kimchi: This Korean dish has capsaicin that may help to burn calories faster and help with metabolism as well.
Apple Cider Vinegar: It helps regulate blood pressure, lower cholesterols and hence is good for weight loss. It is best to take it in moderation for optimum results.
Find Out More
Thanks For Reading!
Next: 10 Easy Habits Of People Who Never Gain Weight