Weight Loss: 7 Things to Do Before Bed to Shed Belly Fat
20 Sep, 2023
Jigyasa Sahay
Apart from morning, what we do during the night also determines our weight loss process.
Stay Hydrated: Drink ample of water to balance the electrolyte levels, increase metabolism and flush out the toxins. It keeps you full and lowers hunger pangs.
Evening exercise: It boost metabolism and relives of stress from the day. However, do not over do it.
Yoga: Practicing yoga in the evening before dinner can help relive stress, bring peace and is good for mental health.
No Midnight Snaking: It can significantly delay weight loss. Have a fruit or makhana instead.
Herbal Tea: It has a calming effect on the nervous system
Peppermint tea, green tea, chamomile tea are good options. It boosts metabolism, lowers cortisol.
Limit Screen Time: Blue light that emits from the screen can significantly with the production of hormones like melatonin further disrupting sleep patterns.
It is best to avoid screen time at least 45 minutes before bedtime.
Portioning meal is vital. Do not have heavy meals at night.
Eating dinner on time is important. Allow the body to have few hours before bed to digest the food properly.
Good quality sleep is non-negotiable. Having a proper 7-8 hours of sleep is essential for the body to recover.
Find Out More
Thanks For Reading!
Next: 10 Popular Baby Names in Tula Rashi - Libra Zodiac