Weight Loss: 7 Tips to Ease Muscle Cramps After a Workout
Always warm up before exercising or playing sports. Otherwise, you may risk muscle strain and injury
Drink enough water to avoid dehydration. Your body loses more water when you're active, so ramp up your intake when you exercise.
A muscle cramp may be telling you that you're not getting the nutrients your body needs to function properly. Try upping your intake of healthy fruits and vegetables
Check your medications. Sometimes meds can deplete the body's magnesium or potassium that can cause muscle cramps.
Make gradual changes in the type and intensity of exercise to minimize muscle fatigue and potential cramps.
Try hot water bath by mixing some Epsom salt to get relief from pain and to reduce cramps
