Weight Loss: 7 Ways to Shed Stubborn Belly Fat
Research suggests that too much alcohol can contribute to belly fat.
Eliminate sugar from your diet completely to shed belly fat
Cardio is an effective way to improve your health and burn extra calories
Fibre promotes weight loss by helping you feel full, so you naturally eat less.
Protein raises your metabolic rate and helps you retain muscle mass during weight loss
Drink at least 6-8 glasses of water to promote weight loss
