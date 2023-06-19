Weight Loss: 8 Easy Ways to Increase Your Metabolism

19 Jun, 2023

Onam Gupta

Eat plenty of protein as it can help reduce the drop in metabolism often associated with losing fat.

People who drink water regularly helps in speeding up the metabolism and are more successful at losing weight

High intensity workout can help you burn more fat by increasing your metabolic rate

Sitting too much can have negative effects on your health. Long periods of sitting can burn fewer calories and lead to weight gain.

Research indicates green tea as a powerful method to boost metabolism and promote weight loss

Spices contain capsaicin, a compound that can boost your metabolism.

Studies have shown that the caffeine in coffee can help temporarily boost metabolism.

Lack of sleep can increase the risk of obesity and affects the hunger hormone that controls fullness.

