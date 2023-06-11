Weight Loss: 8 Healthy Carbs You Should be Eating

11 Jun, 2023

Onam Gupta

To stay away from refined flour and carbs it's best to stick with whole wheat pastas.

Black beans are a good source of carbs, fibre and protein

Sweet potatoes are full of vitamin A, potassium, and healthy carbs

Quiona contains complex carbs that are low in sugar and high in fiber

Barley is another mineral-rich healthy carb option. It also boasts a high-fiber content

Bananas can serve as a healthy carb pre-meal snack option

Oats are a fantastic source for complex carbs. They make for a great morning meal before heading off to the gym.

Blueberries pack 21g of healthy carbs into one cup.

Thanks For Reading!

Next: 10 Learnings from Ramayana

 Find Out More