Weight Loss: 8 Healthy Carbs You Should be Eating
To stay away from refined flour and carbs it's best to stick with whole wheat pastas.
Black beans are a good source of carbs, fibre and protein
Sweet potatoes are full of vitamin A, potassium, and healthy carbs
Quiona contains complex carbs that are low in sugar and high in fiber
Barley is another mineral-rich healthy carb option. It also boasts a high-fiber content
Bananas can serve as a healthy carb pre-meal snack option
Oats are a fantastic source for complex carbs. They make for a great morning meal before heading off to the gym.
Blueberries pack 21g of healthy carbs into one cup.
