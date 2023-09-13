Weight Loss Diet: 8 Tips For Vegetarians to Shed Belly Fat
13 Sep, 2023
Jigyasa Sahay
There is a notion that weight loss is slightly difficult for vegetarians due to lack of protein sources.
However, there are other tips and tricks that may prove beneficial when trying to lose stubborn fat
Increase fiber rich diet. Include veggies like mushrooms, broccoli, cauliflower etc to lower the hunger pangs.
Plant-based protein like beans, lentils, soy and dairy products can help fuel the body with protein. Try to include these options in every meal.
Managing your portions is utmost important. Balance how much you eat and pair the right combination of foods. With nuts, have something low on calories.
Incorporate complex carbs like whole grains, starchy fruits and veggies, legumes when on weight loss regime.
Avoid processed food as much as possible The added preservatives, calories can hinder the weight loss process.
Eat more of whole foods like vegetables, fruit etc that can help to keep body full longer.
Staying hydrated is the golden rule. Having water and healthy fluid help to flush out toxins, boost metabolism and is speeds up weight loss process.
