Weight Loss: 8 Tips to Motivate Yourself For a Workout
Find Your Competitive Edge and Join a Fitness Challenge
If you are working out at home, then make a video call to your friend and engage with them for a good workout session
Invest in workout clothes that make you feel great
When it comes to getting yourself to do something you just don’t want to, a little reward can go a long way.
Make your workout space more fun, especially when you are at home
To keep motivation running at top speed, periodically change your workouts and see the difference
Start with just 10 minutes! Once you start moving, you’re more likely to want to keep going.
Working out every day can take a toll on your body. Take some days and rest if you don't feel like to workout
