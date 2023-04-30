Coconut oil helps you feel more satisfied after eating and reduces your appetite.
You can prevent several common ailments in addition to helping yourself lose weight by incorporating turmeric into your diet regularly.
Imly increases the release of serotonin hormone in the brain, which makes you feel less hungry.
It's believed that tomatoes reduce appetite. This fruit has a huge volume due to its high water and fibre content.
Sweet Potatoes are low in calories, rich in fibre and have rich water content. Replace them with potatoes now!
Pistachios have an extremely low-calorie count, making them a healthy snack choice for people trying to lose weight.
Protein and fibre-rich chickpeas help with weight loss. The fibres present in them keeps your keeps you full for longer.
Dahi or curd are excellent sources of probiotic substances and healthy bacteria that benefit the gastrointestinal and digestive systems.
Daliya keeps you full and eventually prevents you from binge eating unhealthy foods.
One of the most well-liked legumes in India is moong dal. Fibre and protein, which are, both great for losing weight, are abundant in moong.
