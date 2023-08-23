Weight Loss Diet: 10 Sweet Things That You Can Eat Guilt-Free
23 Aug, 2023
Vineeta Kumar
Fig: Have 2-3 soaked figs in the morning on an empty stomach. It will not just satiate your sugar cravings for the day but will also provide you with morning nutrients.
Jaggery: Use jaggery or jaggery powder in moderation if you just can't cut-down on sugar instantly.
Cranberry and other berries: Cranberry is very useful in solving health issues, especially in women. Do not go for caramelised cranberry, have the organic ones.
Greek Yogurt: Mix your yoghurt with berries and seeds. Avoid adding any sugar or syrup. It will be sweet enough to satisfy your sugar cravings.
Dark Chocolate: Organic dark chocolates are recommended for weight loss and also to keep you energetic throughout the day. Try and have it before working out. Do not consume daily though. It is also healthy for your heart.
Peanut butter without sugar: Peanut butter is an excellent source of protein. It helps in weight loss because it keeps you full and your body is busy breaking down proteins. Have it in moderation though.
Dark Chocolate Hummus: You can use this in salads, mix it with your yoghurt or simply use it to eat with a piece of bread.
Fruits: All fruits have natural sugar. Try and have a fruit bowl as your after breakfast snack instead of a glass of juice which has more calories as compared to eating raw fruit.
Raisins are a good source of protein and they have good calories which keep you full. As part of your weight loss journey, try having 3-4 raisins soaked every morning on an empty stomach.
Dates have good calories and natural sugar that will instantly satiate your sugar cravings. But, have this in moderation and not daily because they are also rich in carbohydrates.
Thanks For Reading!
Next: 10 Fruits to Eat on Empty Stomach to Burn Belly Fat Faster