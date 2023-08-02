Weight Loss Diet: 10 Veggies That May Help to Burn Fat
02 Aug, 2023
India.com Lifestyle Staff
Chillies have capsaicin that helps to burn fat
Mushrooms are said to be good for weight loss as they help with metabolism
Green leafy vegetables are loaded with mineral and nutrients and make for an essential part of weight loss food
Cucumbers have anti-oxidants and nutrients to burn calories and also detoxify the body.
Tomatoes have vitamin C and may help with weight loss diet
Carrots are low-calorie veggies that paired with right food choice may help to reduce fat
Zucchini is also low in calories and may help with weight loss
Bell peppers have compounds that help with metabolism
