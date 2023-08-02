Weight Loss Diet: 10 Veggies That May Help to Burn Fat

02 Aug, 2023

India.com Lifestyle Staff

Chillies have capsaicin that helps to burn fat

Mushrooms are said to be good for weight loss as they help with metabolism

Green leafy vegetables are loaded with mineral and nutrients and make for an essential part of weight loss food

Cucumbers have anti-oxidants and nutrients to burn calories and also detoxify the body.

Tomatoes have vitamin C and may help with weight loss diet

Carrots are low-calorie veggies that paired with right food choice may help to reduce fat

Zucchini is also low in calories and may help with weight loss

Bell peppers have compounds that help with metabolism

