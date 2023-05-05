Weight Loss Exercises: 10 Best Workouts to Lower Fat

05 May, 2023

Jigyasa Sahay

Swimming: It is a fun and great way to reduce extra fat.

Walking: Everyday walk even if for 15 good minutes can help burn calories.

TRX- Total Body Resistance Exercise) : It is an intense full body workout done with suspension. It helps build muscles and burn fat too

Jogging: A brief jog up round is a good way to start your day and work on the weight loss regime

Zumba: Another fun, creative way to burn calories. Dance your way to weight loss!

Yoga: A peaceful way for weight loss. With proper asanas, it can too help reduce weight

Running: Like walking, jogging, running to is great way to burn fat, and enhance metabolism

Cycling: A traditional outdoor activity, it is good for weight loss and getting a fit body

High Intensity Workouts: It is a round of intense exercising sessions that is best done under supervision of trainers.

