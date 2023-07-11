For her debut film 'Dum Laga ke Haisha', Bhumi gained and lost an incredible amount of weight. Since then the actress inspired everyone with her impressive weight loss journey.
Bhumi went from 89kg to 57 kg in less than a year without surgery, pills or any fad diets. The actress told that she controlled her carb intake, followed a regular diet, exercised portion control and was very particular about not binging.
Bhumi also said that she never went to a dietician. She used to gain knowledge from Google and even took her mom's vast knowledge on food to lose weight
In an interview with Harper's Bazaar, Bhumi said "I’ve never liked the word ‘thin’... I’ve always believed in being fit. I don’t weigh myself; I haven’t stepped on a weighing scale in two years!
For her breakfast, Bhumi prefers to eat a grilled sandwich, cut into four portions
Bhumi also shares her diet and fitness tip on Instagram. The actress said she wakes up before sunrise and consumes a large mug of milk-based coffee paired with three biscuits
For exercises, Bhumi shared her workout routine with Vogue “I work really hard; it’s become an active part of my routine. I like to mix it up—Pilates, running, strength and weight training."
