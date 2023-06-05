Cabbage provides immense health benefits, from managing weight loss to reducing blood pressure, among others.
Cabbage, also known as patta gobhi, keeps your digestive tract healthy so here is how it aids in weight loss:
Did you know that cabbage is low in calories? This cruciferous vegetable supports your weight loss journey.
Cabbage keeps the intestine healthy due to its rich water content.
Cabbage keeps you full for a longer time and helps to avoid overeating.
The rich fibres present in cabbage ease constipation and hastens constipation.
Cabbage is very low in fat and helps to lose those extra kilos.
You can try cabbage juice or even soup with rich boiled vegetables.
Find Out More
Thanks For Reading!
Next: WTC Final 2023: Mitchell Starc Figures Against India