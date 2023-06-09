Munakka is a kind of raisin that is high in protein, and carbs, and has no fat. Here's how it aids in weight loss:
Munakka's dietary soluble fibres help to avoid overeating.
Munakka contains a fat-burning hormone called Leptin.
Munakka helps to satiate hunger by slowing down digestion.
Munakka gives relief from acidity and heartburn and leaves a cooling effect on the stomach.
Munakka helps to relieve constipation by excreting undigested food.
Munakka is a good post-workout meal as they are an excellent energy source.
Munakka also provides antioxidants to strengthen and make you push an extra hour at work.
Talk to your doctor before eating munakka if you're pregnant or lactating.
