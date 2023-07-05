Weight Loss Tips: 8 Everyday Habits That Prevent Fat Loss
05 Jul, 2023
Jigyasa Sahay
Weight loss regime is different for different people. But, some everyday habits may pose hindrance when trying to lose extra fat.
Missing on Proteins: Leaving out the proteins from the diet can do more bad than good when on weight loss.
Midnight snacking or consuming snacks at any time of the day may hamper the weight loss regime
Skipping meals: Skipping breakfast or any meal may lead to over eating later.
Too many diet cokes? Drinking sugary beverages or soda only adds on to the calories lost
Managing Portion Size: Having a balanced portion of meals is important. Too much or too less will disturb the balance of weight loss diet.
Not adding fruits and vegetables will rob you off the required nutrients specially during weight loss
Not drinking enough water will slow down the process for weight loss as more water helps to flush out the toxins.
Unhealthy Eating: Unhealthy diet or hoggin on food only delays weight los sand adds on more weight.
