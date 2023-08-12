Weight Loss Tips: 10 Foods to Eat Empty Stomach Everyday
12 Aug, 2023
Vineeta Kumar
Soaked Fig: Soak two-three figs overnight and have it on an empty stomach the next morning. Figs are rich in fibre and make you feel full. It also satisfies your sweet cravings before breakfast.
Jeera Water: Put a teaspoon of cumin seeds in water and boil it to half. Have it lukewarm. This will help in burning fat and also better skin quality.
Fennel Seeds: Soak one teaspoon of this in water overnight and boil the water to half. Add a bit of lemon if you don't like the taste but have the drink on an empty stomach in the morning. Fennel is rich in fibre and improves metabolism throughout the day.
Cucumber Water: Just put a few slices of cucumber overnight in a glass of water, add lemon, mint and aloe vera juice if you like and consume the concoction on an empty stomach.
Green Tea: One cup of green tea is helpful for those who need something to wake them up every morning. This can be a better substitute for your milk tea/ coffee cravings on an empty stomach.
Apple Cider Vinegar: Having a teaspoon of this in lukewarm water everyday for at least five days can aid your weight loss journey beautifully.
Lemon Water: It is one of the most traditionally used drinks for aiding weight loss. It promotes fullness, supports hydration, helps to better the skin, and boosts metabolism.
Fenugreek Seeds: Soak a teaspoon of fenugreek/ methi seeds overnight and boil it in the morning to consume empty stomach. This will decrease your appetite in a healthy manner.
Aloe vera Juice: Before having your breakfast, have a glass of aloe vera which will boost metabolism and enable the body to burn fat faster.
Bowl of Papaya: Papaya is a good source of fibre and digestive enzymes. It is low in calories and helps cut down on unhealthy munchings in the morning.
