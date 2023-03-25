Weight Loss Tips: 6 Home Exercises to Reduce Belly Fat

25 Mar, 2023

Onam Gupta

Crunches

Crunches are one of the most popular exercises for toning the abdominal muscles.

25 Mar, 2023

Cardio

You don't especially need to go gym for cardio, you can do it at home too. Perform 20 minutes of cardio daily and see the effective results

25 Mar, 2023

Side Crunches

Side crunches are great for training your obliques and building a strong V-taper.

25 Mar, 2023

Squats

Squats are a simple exercise that you can do anywhere, and they’re the perfect way to work your glutes and core.

25 Mar, 2023

Jumping Rope

It is the most effective and easily accessible way to lose weight.

25 Mar, 2023

push ups

Push-ups are a classic exercise that can be done anywhere and with almost no equipment.

25 Mar, 2023

Thanks For Reading!

Next: Top 10 Most Powerful Women Bankers In India

 Find Out More