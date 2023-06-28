Weight Loss Tips: 6-Step Morning Ritual

28 Jun, 2023

Jigyasa Sahay

Weight loss requires discipline and here are few early morning rituals that may help to shed extra fat

Start your day with warm lemon water

Morning workout will help you energise for the day

Practice meditation and yoga to help relax mind and body

Have a breakfast rich in protein so that it keeps you full longer

Make a meal plan and pack some healthy snacks for the day

Have a proper sleep schedule and try to wake up up early to have more time on the day

Keep your water bottles close and stay hydrated for the day

Weight loss can be different for different people. this is just generic information and no substitute for professional advice

