Weight Loss Tips: 6-Step Morning Ritual
28 Jun, 2023
Jigyasa Sahay
Weight loss requires discipline and here are few early morning rituals that may help to shed extra fat
Start your day with warm lemon water
Morning workout will help you energise for the day
Practice meditation and yoga to help relax mind and body
Have a breakfast rich in protein so that it keeps you full longer
Make a meal plan and pack some healthy snacks for the day
Have a proper sleep schedule and try to wake up up early to have more time on the day
Keep your water bottles close and stay hydrated for the day
Weight loss can be different for different people. this is just generic information and no substitute for professional advice
