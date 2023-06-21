Weight Loss Tips: 8 Desi Recipes to Lose Extra Fat
The Oats and Matar cheela is loaded with protein and come with the added goodness of pea.
High in protein and low in carbs, Oats Idli is perfect option to your weight loss diet.
This methi-ajwain paratha is enriched with good quality of fibre in methi that keeps the weight in check
Chicken masala without oil is high in protein and ensures to satiate you for long time.
India's favourite comfort food Oats Khichdi, made into a high-protein and sures to leave you healthy, happy and satiated.
Flaxseeds raita are just what you need on your way to healthy weight loss.
Egg is a powerhouse of nutrients including protein. The boiled egg chaat can be a healthy and delicious option to include in your weight loss diet
Matar Upma are low in calories and packed with essential nutrients that are beneficial for your weight loss diet
Find Out More
Thanks For Reading!
Next: Yoga For Stiff Back: 10 Spine Exercises For Strengthening