What happens when you workout too much?
Overtraining can lead to serious injuries and cause muscle strain and pain.
It’s normal to feel tired after exercise, but fatigue happens when your body repeatedly doesn’t fully recover after you workout.
Working out too much can cause hormonal imbalances that can influence how hungry you feel and decreased appetite.
Overtraining can affect your stress hormone levels, which can cause depression, mental fog, and mood changes
Overtraining do affect your stress hormones that can lead difficulty in sleeping and chronic fatigue
Overtrainning can cause physical or mental exhaustion that can lead in loss of motivation to workout
Working out too much without any break can cause weight gain and belly fat
Extended muscle soreness and injuries that don’t heal are also signs of overtraining.
Find Out More
Thanks For Reading!
Next: 10 Indian Baby Names Inspired From Lord Jagannath