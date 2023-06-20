What happens when you workout too much?

20 Jun, 2023

Onam Gupta

Overtraining can lead to serious injuries and cause muscle strain and pain.

It’s normal to feel tired after exercise, but fatigue happens when your body repeatedly doesn’t fully recover after you workout.

Working out too much can cause hormonal imbalances that can influence how hungry you feel and decreased appetite.

Overtraining can affect your stress hormone levels, which can cause depression, mental fog, and mood changes

Overtraining do affect your stress hormones that can lead difficulty in sleeping and chronic fatigue

Overtrainning can cause physical or mental exhaustion that can lead in loss of motivation to workout

Working out too much without any break can cause weight gain and belly fat

Extended muscle soreness and injuries that don’t heal are also signs of overtraining.

Thanks For Reading!

Next: 10 Indian Baby Names Inspired From Lord Jagannath

 Find Out More