Bhindi has high fibre content that keeps you feeling for a longer time.
Did you know that Bhindi passes quickly through your system that aids digestion?
Bhindi is a low calories vegetable that has no saturated fats.
Bhindi is a low-fat vegetable that has a negligible amount of calories.
Bhindi is a non-starchy veggie which, can be enjoyed by everyone during their weight loss journey.
Bhindi ensures smooth bowel movements and reduces gas problems.
What are you waiting for? Add Bhindi or Okra to your diet to shed those extra kilos in Summer.
