Weight Loss With Desi Ghee: 10 Ways to Effectively Lose Fat With Ghee
28 Aug, 2023
Vineeta Kumar
Desi ghee has Omega-6 and 3 fatty acids which aid in weight loss
Ghee burns the body's fat tissue to produce energy.
Amino acid content presence in ghee shrinks fat shells.
Ghee helps in increasing Vitamin D absorption by the body which helps in the thyroid and arthritis.
As per the popular myth that desi ghee increases cholesterol levels if taken in proper proportion, it lowers the body's cholesterol levels and increases biliary lipid secretion.
The key is to identify the quantity of desi ghee to have daily as per your body's weight and health issues that you are already struggling with.
Desi ghee, when not mixed with sugar, helps your body maximum. Have it as part of your regular meals with chapati, pulses and khichdi. Do not take in any sweet form.
One of the major reasons for weight gain is constant constipation. A tablespoon of ghee mixed with a glass of milk can help relieve constipation and also ensure better digestion.
It increases metabolism by helping the gut with smooth functioning and eliminating toxins.
Use the best quality desi ghee, preferably homemade, to begin your weight loss journey.
Do not fear desi ghee. It's one of the most ancient home remedies for many health issues, certified by Ayurveda. Plan your weight loss journey by having it in moderation.
