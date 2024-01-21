Winter Thyroid Control: 7 Yoga Asanas to Manage Symptoms
Sarvangasana stimulates blood flow to the upper body glands and regulates metabolism. This yoga asana supports thyroid health
In Halasana, The neck is extended in this asana, stimulating the pituitary and thyroid glands.
Matsyasana is benefical for those suffering from hypothyroidism because it increases blood flow to the thyroid glands
Viparita Karani promotes blood circulation to the thyroid organs and regulates their activity.
Janu Shirasana stretches the spine, tones shoulders, and reduces anxiety and fatigue. This pose is also beneficial to the health of the thyroid gland.
Those suffering from hypothyroidism can benefit from the Navasana or boat pose, as it stimulates the thyroid region
Urdhva Dhanurasana helps stimulate energy flow to the thyroid glands and reduces the symptoms
