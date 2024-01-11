Winter Weight Loss: 7 Low-Calorie Drinks to Melt Belly Fat
Carrot Juice: Carrots are high fibre that keep you full for a longer time. Having them in the form of juice is perfect for you to lose weight
Apple Juice: Apple comes under the category of low-calorie fruit and stands out to be a weight-loss-friendly drink.
Beetroot juice: A 100 ml serving of beetroot juice is said to contain just 35 calories, and hence, makes for an excellent addition to any weight loss diet.
Cinnamon and Honey Tea: Cinnamon may help regulate blood sugar levels, potentially reducing cravings
Turmeric Milk: Haldi ka doodh promotes weight loss, boosts metabolism and also strengthens immunity.
Warm Lemon Water: Drinking warm water with squeezed lemon drops is great for weight loss
