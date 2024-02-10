Winteria is Here! 5 Reasons to Visit Winter Fest at Noida Haat
10 Feb, 2024
Jigyasa Sahay
Winteria - one of the biggest winter festivals happening for the first time in India is planned to start off with great and adventurous activities in Delhi/NCR.
It will be held from 10th February to 11th February 2024 from 12 PM to 10 PM at Noida Haat, Sector-32, Noida.
Winter fest will boast shows and performances, thrilling rides, and indulge in a variety of cuisines at our Winter Food Court.
The event will add a joyful cheer among children with exclusive SuperHero Shows, Fun Kids Rides and Character Meet & Greet
The festival will also be graced with the likes of standup comedian likes of Pawan Singh & Rakesh Addlakha.
Theatre group like Bela Theatre Karwaan &Saksham Arts Theatre Group to perform their popular play.
Mr. Dhruv Maheshwari, Co-founder of Winteria said, “As Indians are getting more inclined towards modernized and vibrant culture and continuing to explore more for their leisure pursuits, in tandem, we are dedicated to creating a truly unique experience and Winteria’s dynamic series.."
Tickets are priced at Rs. 999 for 2 adults and up to 2 kids or an individual ticket of Rs. 399.
