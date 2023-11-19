Rohit Sharma's Wife Ritika Sajdeh Was His Manager - Know More Unknown Facts About Her
19 Nov, 2023
Kritika Vaid
Rohit Sharma's wife Ritika Sajdeh is from Mumbai.
Rohit Sharma's wife Ritika Sajdeh has more than 2.3M followers on Instagram at the moment.
Samaira is the name of the daughter of Rohit and Ritika Sharma
Ritika Sajdeh is an active social media user. She posts photographs of her life, her family, and her kid.
Ritika Sajdeh is the rakhi sister of Yuvraj Singh
Rohit Sharma and Ritika Sajdeh got married in December 2015 in Mumbai.
Ritika met Rohit Sharma at a Reebok sporting event in 2008 while working for her company.
Ritika became Rohit’s manager later on, and they married in 2015 after that.
Ritika Sajdeh is the first cousin of Seema Sajdeh and Bunty Sajdeh, owner of Cornerstone Sport & Entertainment.
Rohit Sharma's wife Ritika has managed athletic events for Bunty.
