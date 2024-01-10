World Hindi Day: 7 Most Popular Poems and Novels to Read
10 Jan, 2024
Jigyasa Sahay
World Hindi diwas is celebrated on January 10. Here are some of the best works in Hindi literature you must not miss.
Munshi Premchand's Nirmala is a beautiful novel and a commentary on women and society. It is still relevant in today's time.
Godan by Munshi Premchand is one of the best works in Hindi Literature. It is based on socio-economic deprivation.
Harivansh Rai Bachchan is one of the most celebrated Hindi authors. His poem Agneepath is beautifully composed
Harivansh Rai Bachchan's Madhushala is one of the best works that also reflects sufism.
Amrita Pritam's Raseedi Ticket is touted as her biography that is a beautiful collection of life events.
Pinjar by Amrita Pritam is a must read story on India's partition that is based on Punjabi novel. This soul-stirring novel is a must read.
'Rashmirath' by Ramdhari Singh 'Dinkar' is another epic poem that ells the narrative of Karana from Mahabharata.
Jaishankar Prasad's Kamayani is an epic Hindi poetry that reflects on the Indian culture and philosophy.
