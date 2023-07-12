With the increasing use of plastic bags, it is high time that people start using paper bags to save the environment.
What better day than World Paper Bag Day to make people aware of using paper bags instead of using plastic bags?
Every year, World Paper Bag Day is celebrated on July 12. This day is celebrated to encourage people to use paper bags.
The theme for World Paper Bag this year is “If You're 'Fantastic', Do Something 'Dramatic' To Cut The 'Plastic', Use 'Paper Bags'.”
Why paper bags? There are several reasons why paper bags are more eco-friendly.
Paper bags are recyclable and reusable. You can recycle these bags 5 to 7 times which makes them a good choice.
Paper bags do not release any poisonous gas into the air making them more eco-friendly than
It can save a lot of energy as paper bags are biodegradable and can also be used for composting.
Earlier, paper bag was made from deforestation. However, in today's time, the paper bag is made up of eco-friendly items like sugarcane waste, straw, jute twine etc.
Paper bags don't release any toxins into the environment.
