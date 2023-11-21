World Television Day 2023: Most Popular 7 Hindi TV Series of India
21 Nov, 2023
Nishtha Srivastava
Amitabh Bachchan hosts the quiz show Kaun Banega Crorepati (KBC), which offers life-changing prizes and is the epitome of intellect and entertainment
Indian Idol is the nation's favorite singing competition, where new singing sensations are discovered; a journey from auditions to stardom
MasterChef India is a culinary competition in which contestants demonstrate their culinary skills in front of a panel of renowned chefs
India's Got Talent is a showcase of diverse talents from across the country; a stage where extraordinary abilities shine, from dance to unusual acts
Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa is a celebrity-filled dance reality show that features a dazzling display of skill, rhythm, and star power
Sa Re Ga Ma Pa is a musical talent competition that showcases diverse voices; it is a platform that fosters and celebrates exceptional singing abilities
Bigg Boss is a Celebrity reality show that features drama, alliances, and eliminations, as well as the ultimate test of survival in the house
