World Television Day 2023: Most Popular 7 Hindi TV Series of India

21 Nov, 2023

Nishtha Srivastava

Amitabh Bachchan hosts the quiz show Kaun Banega Crorepati (KBC), which offers life-changing prizes and is the epitome of intellect and entertainment

Indian Idol is the nation's favorite singing competition, where new singing sensations are discovered; a journey from auditions to stardom

MasterChef India is a culinary competition in which contestants demonstrate their culinary skills in front of a panel of renowned chefs

India's Got Talent is a showcase of diverse talents from across the country; a stage where extraordinary abilities shine, from dance to unusual acts

Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa is a celebrity-filled dance reality show that features a dazzling display of skill, rhythm, and star power

Sa Re Ga Ma Pa is a musical talent competition that showcases diverse voices; it is a platform that fosters and celebrates exceptional singing abilities

Bigg Boss is a Celebrity reality show that features drama, alliances, and eliminations, as well as the ultimate test of survival in the house

